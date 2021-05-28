iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $355.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.04 million. iRobot posted sales of $279.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,454. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.