Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.61 on Friday. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.