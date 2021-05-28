VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76, RTT News reports. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.760-1.760 EPS.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.63. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.37.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

