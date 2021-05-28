Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.23.

CWB stock traded down C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$36.60. 360,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,674. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.32.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

