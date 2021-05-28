VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76, RTT News reports. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. VMware updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.760-1.760 EPS.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.63.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.37.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.