Analysts Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target at $51.00

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

OZON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OZON stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,961. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of -28.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

