24,789 Shares in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA ESGA traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.68. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73.

