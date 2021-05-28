DAOBet Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $445,800.67 and approximately $322.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,068.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.85 or 0.01895978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00471905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001537 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

