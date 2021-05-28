THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $7.01 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and $731.19 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

