THETA Trading Up 10.7% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. THETA has a total market cap of $7.01 billion and approximately $731.19 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be bought for $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

