Content Neutrality Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $121,877.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

