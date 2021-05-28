COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.