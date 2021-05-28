Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Expands By 147.2%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the April 29th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 759,672 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 539,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,389. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $589.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

