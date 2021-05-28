PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.27.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

