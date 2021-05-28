Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.04. 144,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,296. The firm has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

