Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Million

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $48.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $196.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $199.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.78 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

