$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

