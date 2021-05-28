Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 20,510 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 418,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,993,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.02. 100,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.01 and its 200 day moving average is $389.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.