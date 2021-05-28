NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 69,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,177. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

