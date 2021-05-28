Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $505.68. 35,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,434. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

