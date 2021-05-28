Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 54,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 282,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609,207. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

