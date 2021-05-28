Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 387 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,726. The company has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.37 and a 200-day moving average of $266.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $196.73 and a 52 week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

