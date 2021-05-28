Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $216.50. 2,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,465. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.