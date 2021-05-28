Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,872. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

