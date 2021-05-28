Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 46,059 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 129.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,674. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

