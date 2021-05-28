Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP traded up $23.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,264.59. 33,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,411. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $702.02 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

