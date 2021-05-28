Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

