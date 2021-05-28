Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $432.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.04 million and the lowest is $408.98 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $529,422.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -511.30 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

