xSigma (SIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. xSigma has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $65,980.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xSigma has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

About xSigma

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 10,191,877 coins and its circulating supply is 6,515,097 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

