Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Cap of $58.26 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $58.26 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $16.58 or 0.00045965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00185751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00031875 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,514,133 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

