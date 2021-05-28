Harbor Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of SE stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.59. 31,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,930. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

