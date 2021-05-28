Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $852,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.33. The company has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

