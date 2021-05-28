Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spin Master (SNMSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS: SNMSF) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Spin Master had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

SNMSF remained flat at $$33.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Spin Master Corp. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

