Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

EL opened at $303.55 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,195 shares of company stock worth $600,599,635 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

