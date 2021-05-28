Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 370 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

