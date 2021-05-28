Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.