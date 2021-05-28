Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,212 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

