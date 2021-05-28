AXS Investments LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $599.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

