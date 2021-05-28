Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

NYSE CM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $116.84. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,322. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CM. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.