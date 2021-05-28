TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Short Interest Update

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TCOR remained flat at $$0.82 during trading hours on Friday. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,303. TreeCon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.
About TreeCon Resources
