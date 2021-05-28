China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,913,700 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the April 29th total of 9,017,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,091.9 days.

Shares of SNPMF stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.