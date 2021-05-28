Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $32.50

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

