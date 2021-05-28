StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 372.6% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

StarHub stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

