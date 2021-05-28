Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.94 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

