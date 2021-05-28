Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $103.50. 6,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,752. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

