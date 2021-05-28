Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 4,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,795. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

