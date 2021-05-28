Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Chart Industries worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,922,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,427. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

