Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Rexnord accounts for about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

