Lincoln National Corp Acquires 718 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $315.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.22. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

