Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.68.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

